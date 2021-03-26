Jamaica Urged To Support Cancer Society, Heart Foundation

Jamaicans are being urged to support the Jamaica Cancer Society (JCS) and the Heart Foundation of Jamaica (HFJ) as they cope with the financial challenges caused by the coronavirus (COVID) pandemic.

The appeal came from JCS Chairman, Earl Jarrett, while addressing the recent virtual colon cancer medical symposium.

Mr. Jarrett noted that the pandemic has affected the ability of the non-profit organisations to effectively carry out their work over the past year in helping to reduce the burden of preventable or controllable diseases on Jamaicans.

“We were unable to provide the level of service that was due. For the first three months of the past year, our activities were curtailed in keeping with the international health protocols. We subsequently opened but could only offer limited services and could not offer the normal outreach services,” Mr. Jarrett pointed out.

He said that members of staff made significant sacrifices to keep both organisations going “and to keep charity alive and well in Jamaica”.

Mr. Jarrett noted that the economy was severely impacted by the virus, which meant that committed donors were unable to offer their usual financial support, and the organisations could not stage their usual fundraising activities.

He expressed gratitude to the companies and individuals who provided a financial lifeline to the HFJ and JCS over the period and welcomed the start of the vaccine programme as a “signal that the end of this COVID nightmare may be in sight”.

The annual colon cancer medical symposium was organised by the JCS in partnership with the HFJ, the Association of Gastroenterologists and Apex Radiology.

Now in its 12th year, the event started in 2010 at the instrumentality of the President of the Association of Consultant Physicians, Dr. Mike Mills; Stacy-Ann Daley and the JCS.

The role of the JCS is to increase the level of public awareness about cancer, and provide education and counselling support for newly diagnosed cancer patients and their families.

The HFJ has the objective of reducing morbidity and mortality from cardiovascular disease (CVD) in Jamaica by promoting cardiovascular health through screening, treatment, education, research and advocacy, and by aligning around the World Health Organization (WHO) target of a 25 per cent reduction in premature CVD mortality by 2025.

The JCS and the HFJ are respectively celebrating 65 and 50 years of service to Jamaica in 2021.