BGLC All License & Permits
JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Thursday, March 25, 2021

Coronavirus
March 26, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 330 37,458
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 183  

21,061
Males 147 16,394
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 29 days to 99 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 

  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 13 2,109
Hanover 4 1,060
Kingston & St. Andrew 99 10,697
Manchester 10 2,244
Portland 7 1,185
St. Ann 10 2,343
St. Catherine 103 7,362
St. Elizabeth 6 1,407
St. James 42 3,728
St. Mary 11 1,064
St. Thomas 2 1,416
Trelawny 10 1,345
 

Westmoreland

 13 1,498
     
COVID-19 TESTING    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 272 36 22 330
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 34,735 1,124 1,599 37,458
NEGATIVE today

 

 750 All negatives are included in PCR tests 602 1,352
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 203,984 30,257 234,241
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 1022 36 624 1,682
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 238,719 1,124 31,856 271,699
Positivity Rate

 

 29.1%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths

 

 11* 557
Coincidental Deaths

 

 0 93
Deaths under investigation 5 79
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
 

Recovered

 

 109 16,848
 

Active Cases

 

 19,795  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 7  
Number in Home Quarantine 23,635  
     
     
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalised 443  
Patients Moderately Ill 40  
Patients Critically Ill

 

 46  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 13  
Home 19,341  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Imported 4 764
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 2 1,485
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 3 2,164
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236
Under Investigation 321 32,809

 

DEATHS

11 deaths that occurred between March 4 and 24, 2021 were confirmed:

 

  • An 83-year-old female from Hanover
  • A 70-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 77-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 93-year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 63-year-old female from St. Ann
  • A 42-year-old female from St. Catherine
  • A 68-year-old female from St. Catherine
  • A 48-year-old male from St. Catherine
  • A 55-year-old male from St. Catherine
  • A 39-year-old-male from Westmoreland
  • A 57-year-old female from Westmoreland whose death was previously under investigation.
