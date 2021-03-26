COVID-19 Update for Thursday, March 25, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|330
|37,458
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|183
|
21,061
|Males
|147
|16,394
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|29 days to 99 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|13
|2,109
|Hanover
|4
|1,060
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|99
|10,697
|Manchester
|10
|2,244
|Portland
|7
|1,185
|St. Ann
|10
|2,343
|St. Catherine
|103
|7,362
|St. Elizabeth
|6
|1,407
|St. James
|42
|3,728
|St. Mary
|11
|1,064
|St. Thomas
|2
|1,416
|Trelawny
|10
|1,345
|
Westmoreland
|13
|1,498
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|272
|36
|22
|330
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|34,735
|1,124
|1,599
|37,458
|NEGATIVE today
|750
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|602
|1,352
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|203,984
|30,257
|234,241
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1022
|36
|624
|1,682
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|238,719
|1,124
|31,856
|271,699
|Positivity Rate
|29.1%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|11*
|557
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|93
|Deaths under investigation
|5
|79
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|109
|16,848
|
Active Cases
|19,795
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|7
|Number in Home Quarantine
|23,635
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|443
|Patients Moderately Ill
|40
|Patients Critically Ill
|46
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|13
|Home
|19,341
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|4
|764
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|2
|1,485
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|3
|2,164
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|321
|32,809
DEATHS
11 deaths that occurred between March 4 and 24, 2021 were confirmed:
- An 83-year-old female from Hanover
- A 70-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 77-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 93-year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 63-year-old female from St. Ann
- A 42-year-old female from St. Catherine
- A 68-year-old female from St. Catherine
- A 48-year-old male from St. Catherine
- A 55-year-old male from St. Catherine
- A 39-year-old-male from Westmoreland
- A 57-year-old female from Westmoreland whose death was previously under investigation.