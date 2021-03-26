Positive Pathways For Jamaica’s Youth

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, has welcomed the launch of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Positive Pathways Activity in Jamaica.

It will run for five years and span several communities across five parishes.

The $15-million programme seeks to prevent youth involvement in crime and violence by building community, family, and youth resilience.

Minister Chang, who was addressing the virtual launch on March 24, said that the programme will complement other community crime-prevention initiatives being undertaken by the Government.

He said he is pleased that the programme will focus on young males, as they are more at risk of being involved in crime, including gang activity.

“This programme seeks to focus on them at the community level and allow them the opportunity for development.

“So we will look to get into the communities and identify the young disenfranchised males who have never had the chance of being provided with the opportunity to develop their talents,” Minister Chang said.

USAID/Jamaica Country Representative, Jason Fraser, said that the five-year commitment will build on successful Jamaican and US Government initiatives, by “providing a holistic set of interventions targeting Jamaica’s youth in some of the most vulnerable communities”.

He said that grants will be provided directly to local organisations to focus on building family-based therapy models, improving parenting engagement, providing life skills training, enhancing access to financial resources, as well as market-based vocational and entrepreneurial training.

Democracy International is managing the project.

It will be implemented in the Kingston and St. Andrew communities of Jones Town, Denham Town and Hannah Town; Flanker, Norwood and Salt Spring in St. James; Naggo Head, Gregory Park and Newland in St. Catherine; and May Pen, Effortville and Palmers Cross in Clarendon.