State Minister Commends CAC For Continued Development Of App

State Minister in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Dr. the Hon. Norman Dunn, is hailing the Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) for the continued development of their mobile app.

Speaking at a virtual forum, held recently under the theme #JamaicaConsumerTalks, Dr. Dunn said it is clear that the agency is committed to its responsibility to ensure that consumers of Jamaica are protected.

“Phone applications have become an important part of our technological existence; it is a great way to access information from entities. This app shows that the CAC is proactive and they are in touch with what is happening now locally and globally with regard to how persons interact with persons,” he said.

Dr. Dunn explained that immediacy is a key aspect of the consumption of information and he is pleased with the work done by the CAC in this regard.

“The immediacy of the information on the app allows persons to receive adequate and appropriate updates to their issues; therefore, here at the Ministry we are very pleased that the CAC has decided to invest in this particular area of new technology,” he added.

Also speaking at the virtual event, Chairman of the CAC, Donovan White, revealed that since the launch of the mobile app, more than 4,000 persons downloaded the app and feedback from users has been useful.

“The user review gave good ideas for the next upgraded release of the application, which is currently in the BETA testing phase and will allow IOS users to join Android users in downloading the CAC App free of cost,” he said.

The CAC mobile application project was completed at the end of fiscal year 2018/2019 but was officially launched in December 2019. Features in the application include Petrol Station Map with prices, grocery price comparison, consumer news, and complaints submission.

The CAC is the national agency responsible for consumer advocacy. For further information, persons can call 876-906-5425 or email info@cac.gov.jm.