Persons 60 And Older Must Stay Home

Beginning Monday (March 1), persons 60 years and older will be required to remain at home, in keeping with the enhanced measures to control the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

This follows the revision of the current stay-at-home measure to reduce the age limit from 65 years, to further protect this vulnerable group in light of the recent spike in positive COVID-19 cases in the country.

Older persons require this extra layer of protection, as they are among the most vulnerable to contracting and suffering the worst effects of the virus.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, made the announcement durin a virtual press conference from the Office of the Prime Minister Media Centre on Sunday (February 28).

Under the measure, persons in the cohort are allowed to leave home once per day to pursue the necessities of life.

In the meantime, as part of new measures to contain COVID-19, Mr. Holness informed that the public sector will not be permitted to host physical events.

He said public-sector entities are directed that all physical social events, including launches; handovers, ground breaking and opening ceremonies, or any other similar events are prohibited until March 22. These will only be allowed online.

Turning to other measures, the Prime Minister informed that public beaches that are not under direct management and control (whether licensed under the Beach Control Act or not) and rivers will be closed until March 22.