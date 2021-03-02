Public Gatherings Remain At 10 Persons

The public gathering limit will remain at 10 persons until March 22 as the Government continues to review measures to further control the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

This was disclosed by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, who said this number may be reduced if the Government does not get the intended results from the new and stricter COVID-19 measures it has now implemented.

“We did not seek to adjust that down any further. If we find that we are not hitting the plateau that we are expecting by virtue of the present measures, then you could see this number go down to five. But for now we will keep it at 10,” Mr. Holness said.

He was addressing a virtual press conference from the Office of the Prime Minister Media Centre on Sunday (February 28).

Mr. Holness said that limiting the number of persons who can gather in public is even more important at this time, given the current virus infection rate of 1.3 per cent.

“Where we are now, the probability of someone who is infected infecting others is 1.3, meaning that an infected person has a hundred per cent chance of infecting at least one more person and a 30 per cent chance of infecting someone else,” Mr. Holness explained.

The Prime Minister further contended that if that infected person is in a large crowd, then the probability of infecting more persons is greater, arguing that if the size of gatherings is reduced, “then you reduce the probability of infections”.

“So, what that tells you as a citizen moving about, with such a high rate of infection, is that you really should try to avoid close contact with persons. If you have to go out on the buses, in the market, walking on the road, try to avoid a crowd,” he advised.

The Prime Minister further advised persons to “tek weh yuhself” if they go anywhere and see more than 10 persons gathered.

“You don’t have to feel as if you are insulting anyone if you say ‘don’t stand so close to me’. These are the measures that we will have to take to protect ourselves and bring down the numbers,” Mr. Holness added.