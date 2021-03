St. Thomas Parish Court Announces Changes To Its Operations Due To COVID-19

St. Thomas Parish Court will remain closed until Monday, March 29, 2021 as a result of COVID-19.

During the closure, habeas corpus and bail applications are to be transferred to the Supreme Court in Kingston where they will be heard.

We are sorry for the inconvenience this may cause.

For further information, members of the public are encouraged to contact the Court Administration Division (CAD) at 876-754-8337 or visit our websites at www.cad.gov.jm and www.parishcourt.gov.jm.