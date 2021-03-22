COVID-19 Update for Sunday, March 21, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|558
|35,896
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|315
|20,177
|Males
|243
|15,716
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|10 days to 90 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|9
|2,006
|Hanover
|19
|1,015
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|219
|10,221
|Manchester
|11
|2,176
|Portland
|10
|1,132
|St. Ann
|0
|2,286
|St. Catherine
|177
|7,060
|St. Elizabeth
|26
|1,337
|St. James
|30
|3,609
|St. Mary
|14
|1,001
|St. Thomas
|15
|1,367
|Trelawny
|8
|1,284
|
Westmoreland
|20
|1,402
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|490
|12
|56
|558
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|33,343
|1,088
|1,465
|35,896
|NEGATIVE today
|678
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|1,022
|1,700
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|200,662
|27,657
|228,319
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1,168
|12
|1,078
|2,258
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|234,005
|1,088
|29,122
|264,215
|Positivity Rate
|42.5%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|3*
|536
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|92
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|72
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|179
|16,309
|
Active Cases
|18,801
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|1
|Number in Home Quarantine
|25,350
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|418
|Patients Moderately Ill
|65
|Patients Critically Ill
|37
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down
|0
|State Facilities
|9
|Home
|18,374
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|5
|752
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|1
|1,417
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|15
|2,126
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|537
|31,365
DEATHS
- A 46-year-old Female from St. Catherine
- A 33-year-old Female from St. Catherine
- A 77-year-old Male from Westmoreland