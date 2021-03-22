Advertisement
BGLC All License & Permits
JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Sunday, March 21, 2021

Coronavirus
March 22, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 558 35,896
SEX CLASSIFICATION
Females 315 20,177
Males 243 15,716
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 10 days  to 90 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
Clarendon 9 2,006
Hanover 19 1,015
Kingston & St. Andrew 219 10,221
Manchester 11 2,176
Portland 10 1,132
St. Ann 0 2,286
St. Catherine 177 7,060
St. Elizabeth 26 1,337
St. James 30 3,609
St. Mary 14 1,001
St. Thomas 15 1,367
Trelawny 8 1,284
 

Westmoreland

 20 1,402
COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 490 12 56 558
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 33,343 1,088 1,465 35,896
NEGATIVE today

 

 678 All negatives are included in PCR tests 1,022 1,700
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 200,662 27,657 228,319
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 1,168 12 1,078 2,258
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 234,005 1,088 29,122 264,215
Positivity Rate

 

 42.5%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths

 

 3* 536
Coincidental Deaths

 

 0 92
Deaths under investigation 1 72
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
 

Recovered

 

 179 16,309
 

Active Cases

 

 18,801
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 1
Number in Home Quarantine 25,350
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
Number Hospitalised 418
Patients Moderately Ill 65
Patients Critically Ill

 

 37
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
Step Down 0
State Facilities 9
Home 18,374
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Imported 5 752
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 1 1,417
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 15 2,126
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236
Under Investigation 537 31,365

 

DEATHS

  • A 46-year-old Female from St. Catherine
  • A 33-year-old Female from St. Catherine
  • A 77-year-old Male from Westmoreland
