Second Phase Of Works At Port Royal Cruise Terminal To Be Completed In 2021/22 Fiscal Year

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says a second phase of works to construct a new museum, restaurant and entertainment facilities at the Port Royal Cruise Terminal will be completed in 2021/22.

He made the announcement during his contribution to the 2021/22 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on March 18.

Last year, Jamaica welcomed three cruise vessels at the new Port Royal Cruise Terminal, before the Cruise Sector was shut down due to coronavirus (COVID-19) in April 2020.

Mr. Holness said throughout the process, care has been taken to integrate the community in the development process, adding that a new promenade linking the terminal to the town has been constructed.

“Several projects were undertaken in the town, including the rebuilding of the Old Ferry Pier, rehabilitation and painting of sections of the Brotherhood building complex, repairs to roadways and drainage systems, curb and sidewalk improvements and installation of new signage,” he stated.

These initiatives were a model of multi-agency collaboration between the Port Authority of Jamaica, Urban Development Commission, Tourism Enhancement Fund, National Works Agency, National Water Commission, National Housing Trust, Jamaica Social Investment Fund, Kingston & St. Andrew Municipal Corporation, Social Development Commission and the Jamaica National Heritage Trust.

The Prime Minister pointed out that with these developments, Jamaica intends to be a leader in the Cruise Sector in the hemisphere.

“We have five distinctive terminals, each featuring a range of attractions in proximity, and all are near an international airport. Montego Bay is ideally equipped as a home-porting facility. This is a segment of the Cruise Sector that we intend to grow significantly,” Mr. Holness said.

He added that “cruise tourism can have great socio-economic impact if we position ourselves to maximise the returns – the artisans, tour guides, agriculture sector, our creative talent, adventure and cultural experiences and communities can benefit greatly”.