PM Announces Changes To Curfew Hours

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness today (March 21), announced changes to the curfew hours, as part of measures, to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

He informed that from Tuesday, March 23 to Friday, March 26, the nightly curfew hours will remain at 8:00 pm to 5:00 am, ending at 5:00 am on Saturday, March 27.

“On Saturday, March 27, 2021, the curfew will begin at 12 noon and continues through the rest of Saturday and the entire day on Sunday… and end at 5:00 am on Monday, March 29,” Mr. Holness said.

The Prime Minister was speaking during a virtual press conference held on March 21.

He informed that on Friday, March 26, 2021, workplaces will be required to close at noon, except for essential services which include: medical establishments, supermarkets, wholesales, pharmacies, restaurants, and other food establishments, which will remain open up to the start of the curfew at 8:00 pm.

The Prime Minister also announced new measures for the Easter holiday period.

“From Monday, March 29, 2021, to Wednesday, March 31, 2021, the curfew will commence at 8:00 pm nightly to 5:00 am the following morning, ending at 5:00 am on Thursday, April 1,” he said.

“On Holy Thursday, April 1, 2020, work places will be required to close at noon, expect for essential services, medical establishments, supermarkets, wholesales, stores, pharmacies, restaurants, and other establishments which will remain open,” Mr. Holness said, adding that the curfew will begin at 8:00 pm.

The curfew will continue throughout the entire day on Good Friday and end on the Saturday, April 3 at 5:00 am.

“On Saturday, April 3, the curfew will begin at noon and continue through the rest of Saturday, the entire Easter Sunday and the entire Easter Monday, and it will end on 5am on Tuesday, April 6, 2021,” he said.

On Tuesday, April 6, the curfew will commence at 8:00 pm nightly to 5:00 am the following morning ending at 5:00 am on Saturday, April 10.

Also on Saturday, April 10, the curfew will begin at 12:00 noon and continue through the entire day on Sunday and end at 5:00 am on Monday, April 12.

On Friday, April 9, workplaces will be required to close at 12:00 noon to facilitate people to conduct their shopping to prepare for the tighter weekend curfew.