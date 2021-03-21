NWA To Implement Road Safety Programme

The National Works Agency (NWA) will be implementing a road safety programme valued at $50 million, which will see the installation of raised pavement markers along the North Coast Highway and other road corridors.

Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness made the announcement during his contribution to the 2021/22 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on March 18.

“Raised pavement markers improve road visibility and tactile feedback to restore driver attention,” he said.

In addition, he said six projects have been identified that will address recurrent congestion, improve road safety (especially for vulnerable pedestrians), provide water supply and sewerage, reduce vehicle operating costs, and support future development.

These are: widening of the Braeton Road and Hellshire main road, dualization of Grange Lane, dualization of East Kings House Road and Lady Musgrave Road, widening of Arthur Wint Drive and widening of the Washington Boulevard Bridge.

Mr. Holness also informed that options for the improvement of the Portmore access via Highway 2000 East-West are being examined.

“We have made the decision for the expenditure but we have not (yet) made the decision of the option we are going to use to solve that problem of the traffic trying to get into Portmore which causes a bottle neck. We are putting the resources there to do it, so the decision will be made shortly as to how it will be done,” he said.