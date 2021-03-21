NWA Targeting Several Major Gullies For Work

As part of flood mitigation measures, the National Works Agency (NWA) will be targeting several major gullies for work to enhance the country’s flood control response.

To this end, the Agency will be undertaking works to reconstruct the gully walls and inverts on parts of the Sandy Gully in St. Andrew North, the North and South Gullies in St. James and the Greater Portmore Gully in St. Catherine.

Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness made the disclosure during his contribution to the 2021/22 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on March 18.

Mr. Holness said for the new fiscal year, the NWA will focus on improving the condition of the main road network, which was damaged in 2020 during the Zeta, Eta and Delta rain events.

“The NWA will continue to execute its mandate to plan, build and maintain a safe, reliable and efficient main road network and flood control systems,” he said.

The Prime Minister also informed that during 2020, the Agency cleared 206 roads island-wide that were severely affected by various rain-related events, which rendered some communities inaccessible.

In addition to utilizing its own equipment, he said the NWA was able to leverage donor support of equipment from the Jamaica Defence Force and some private sector partners.

To date, approximately $1 billion has been spent to reopen blocked roads.