St. Ann Infirmary to Be Renovated

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, has allocated $50 million to carry out immediate renovation to the St. Ann Infirmary in Priory.

In an interview with journalists following a tour of the facility on Friday (August 18), Mr. McKenzie expressed displeasure with the maintenance of the infirmary, outlining that urgent action will be taken to improve the infrastructure and overall hygiene.

He noted that the structure, which is situated close to the coastline, has suffered from the effects of seawater exposure over the years, adding that the building has become infested with termites, locally known as “chi-chi”.

“It’s going to take a good amount of money, especially for the kitchen, We have to put down literally a new kitchen. We have to ensure the building is sanitised, because it’s an old building and it is infested with chi-chi (termites), so that is one of the first orders of business,” the Minister said.

Mr. McKenzie pointed out that the work will be done under the direct supervision of the Permanent Secretary, Marsha Henry-Martin, who will collaborate with the St. Ann Municipal Corporation to ensure the effective utilisation of funds.

“We’re going to pay some attention to the bathroom, the male section of the infirmary. The Ministry is going to be providing $50 million at the outset. The Permanent Secretary will have direct responsibility for how that $50 million is going to be spent, working with the municipal corporation,” he said.

The Minister added that the Permanent Secretary has also been given one week to prepare an estimate for the new kitchen facility, so that work on the project can commence.

Meanwhile, Mr. McKenzie said that in the event that land becomes available for the construction of a new infirmary within the next three months, an additional $100 million would be needed to erect the new facility.

The Minister highlighted the dedication of the infirmary staff, despite the challenging conditions, noting that their hard work and commitment to providing care and assistance to those in need is recognised.

For her part, Matron at the St Ann Infirmary, Alicia Drummond-Knight, has welcomed plans by the Ministry to address the deficiencies at the facility, which houses 84 residents.

She said she is hopeful that these efforts will bring about much-needed improvements.

“I am pleased that Minister McKenzie took the time to come here at the St Ann infirmary to do a walk-through with us. We have been having several challenges as he mentioned, and we are hopeful now, based on what he said, that we will get the help that we need here,” the Matron said.