Tax Offices Open This Saturday August 26

The Tax Authority will be operating select Tax Offices this Saturday August 26, 2023, as it continues to provide weekend services every last Saturday of the month for the 2023/24 financial year.

The following Tax Offices will operate this Saturday between the hours of 10:00 am – 2:00 pm:

• St. Andrew (Constant Spring)

• Montego Bay (FCJ Building at 11-12 Almond Way, Montego Bay Freeport)

• Mandeville

• Savanna-La-Mar

• St. Ann’s Bay

The Portmore Tax Office will continue its usual weekly Saturday operations, with adjusted business hours (9:00 am – 2:00 pm).

The Saturday service enhancement continues to be a welcomed feature of month-end weekends for many taxpayers.

It provides a convenient service option for doing business with Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ), and has resulted in the alleviation of the usually high walk-in traffic at Tax Offices during the busy month-end weekday periods.

Taxpayers can benefit greatly from the convenience of the month-end weekend operations, by accessing taxpayer services including same day driver’s licence processing (except Savanna-La-Mar), motor vehicle registration and other motor vehicle transactions.

Persons may also apply for a Taxpayer Registration Number (TRN), and make tax and fee payments, as the Tax Authority continues to provide additional access to its services.

Persons are reminded, that they may opt to avoid a Tax Office visit entirely by conducting several transactions online, to include payment for Driver’s Licence renewal, Fitness Certificate, Traffic Ticket, business-related taxes and deductions and Property Tax, as well as electronically querying Property Tax liabilities.

Customers may also avail themselves of a range of other online payment options, which includes via the TAJ Direct Funds Transfer process for business-related tax payments.

These are in addition to customers being able to make payments via the Tax Authority’s website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm using a credit card, or other banking card with credit card features or using the Scotiabank’s electronic funds transfer via TAJ’s website.

Additionally, taxpayers can utilize Scotia Online and Mobile App, in addition being able to make tax payments via the National Commercial Bank, as the respective clientele are able to use their online banking platforms by adding TAJ as a Payee.

The Tax Authority also offers its expanded Direct Funds Transfer (DFT) payment channel which includes Stamp Duty and Transfer Tax as a payment type, as well as its Scotia Bank account as a beneficiary account.

This means that in addition to the ability to make payments for Payroll Deductions, Income Tax, Consumption Taxes, Trade and Business Licences, as well as several other business-related taxes, customers now also have the ability to make Stamp Duty and Transfer Tax payments using the convenient DFT option.