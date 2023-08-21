Persons Urged to Refrain from Illicit Bulky Waste Disposal

Regional Operations Manager at WPM Waste Management Ltd., Dramaine Jones, is urging persons to refrain from illicitly disposing bulky waste.
Mr. Jones, who spoke with JIS News during a recent dump eradication exercise in Clark’s Town, Trelawny, encouraged citizens to bring these items to the nearest dump rather than disposing in their communities.
“We want to use this opportunity to tell persons that the cost of a ticket to the dump is as small as $1,000, and that is for a van carrying one refrigerator or stove. If you have a truckload of garbage, it’s about $2,500 for a 10-wheeler. These are very nominal fees to ensure that you don’t litter,” Mr. Jones said.
“So, we are just asking persons, please when you have these items, try to make arrangements to go to the dump. The same person that carries the refrigerator for you from the store, give them the $1,000, tell them to buy the dump ticket and tell them to go to the dump, instead of heading to the illegal dumpsites and dumping it there, because it puts a strain on our resources,” he emphasised.
Mr. Jones noted that while WPM collects bulky waste in western parishes three to four times per week using their tipper trucks, there are some areas in the region where illicit dumping still takes place.
He cited several communities in St. James where “we have to be moving old refrigerators, washing machines, and so on”, as also sections of Hanover where he noted that bulky waste frequently accumulates.