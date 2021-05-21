Sport Minister Regrets the Passing of Neville Myton

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has said that she is deeply saddened that, “we are once again mourning the passing of one of Jamaica’s truly great sportsmen.”

Minister Grange’s comment follows the death of Olympian, Neville Myton, who passed this week, a few days short of the 75th anniversary of his birthday which would have been on May 28.

Minister Grange said:

“Middle distance runner, Neville Myton, who hailed from Old Harbour Bay in St Catharine, was regarded by many as the greatest school boy athlete produced by Jamaica, representing the country at the 1964 Olympics while still attending Excelsior High School.

“Neville was famous for the records he created from very early in his career. As he set records at several meets, he became the first Jamaican Junior Record Holder in 1964 when he ran 880 yards in 47.2 seconds, a record that still stands. He was also the first high school athlete to win an open event at the Penn Relays.

“He represented his country at two Olympics, at the Commonwealth Games and at the Pan American Games. He was a double gold medalist at the 1966 Central American and Caribbean Games.

“We must note that Neville’s stellar contribution to sports continued long after his days on the track. He went on to coach and mentor several of Jamaica’s top athletes including Veronica Campbell Brown, Simone Facey and Shereefa Lloyd.

“But his depth and versatility also saw Neville successfully coaching schoolboy cricket and football in addition to track and field. Vere Technical High School, Tivoli Gardens High School and Old Harbour High School benefitted from his vast knowledge and direction as a coach. Managing the Jamalco Sports Club also formed part of his formidable contribution to sports.

“It is not surprising that Jamaica honoured him with the award of the Order of Distinction in 2006 and that in 2016, he was inducted into Hall of Fame of San Jose State University, which he attended and where he never lost a half-mile event.

“As Minister of Sport, I wish to extend to Neville’s wife Paulette and the rest of his family, my sincerest condolences. To the track and field fraternity in particular and sports people in general, I also express my sympathy.

“With the passing of Neville Myton, a track and field icon is gone from us but there is already much evidence that his legacy will live on.

“Rest in peace Neville.”