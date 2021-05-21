live stream Opening of the Harmony Beach Park Montego Bay @ 2:20 pm
PHOTOS: Donation To Connect A Child Initiative

Education
May 21, 2021
Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams (left), receives a cheque valued at $500,000, on behalf of the National Education Trust Limited, from Group Business Development Manager, ‎Jamaica Stock Exchange, Andre Gooden. The funds, donated under the ‘Connect a Child Initiative’ were handed over during a ceremony held at the Ministry’s Heroes Circle offices on May 19.
