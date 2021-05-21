PHOTOS: Donation To Connect A Child Initiative

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (fourth left) and Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Karl Samuda (fourth right), after laying wreaths at the Aggie Bernard monument, Kingston Craft Market, downtown Kingston, on May 18, in recognition of National Workers Week/Labour Day. Workers Week is being observed under the theme ’Safeguarding our Labour Force amid COVID-19’, to pay tribute to the Jamaican workers who participated in the 1938 Labour Riots, which has led to improved working conditions for the workers of today. Also at the ceremony are (from left): President of the Jamaica Employers’ Federation, David Wan; President of the Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions, Helene Davis Whyte; State Minister for Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Allando Terrelonge; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Collette Roberts Risden; Deputy Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Winston Ennis and Councillor, Tivoli Gardens Division, Donovan Samuels.

