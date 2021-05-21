Therapeutic Treatment Centre To Be Built To Assist Children

Psychological support and therapeutic intervention offered to children who have undergone severe emotional trauma is expected to be boosted with the construction of the Therapeutic Treatment Centre, in St. Andrew, for the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA).

Cabinet has given approval for a $117-million contract to Alfrasure Structures and Roofing Limited for the undertaking.

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams, made the disclosure during a virtual post-Cabinet press briefing on Wednesday (May 19).

The therapeutic centre will offer psychological support to children who have undergone severe emotional trauma and are in need of therapeutic intervention.

Land located at the Maxfield Park Children’s Home in Kingston has been earmarked for the construction of the state-of-the-art therapeutic centre.

The CPFSA was formed out of a merger of the Child Development Agency and the Office of Children’s Registry, and aims to rescue children who are in need of care and protection, and promote child-friendly policies and groundbreaking programmes to strengthen families.

It is made up of a cadre of social workers and other child protection specialists who execute the mission and core values of the CPFSA.

The CPFSA is under the purview of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information and works collaboratively with the Office of the Children’s Advocate, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), and other government agencies.