live stream Opening of the Harmony Beach Park Montego Bay @ 2:20 pm
JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update For Thursday, May 20, 2021

Coronavirus
May 21, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  

NOTES
Confirmed Cases 104 47,776  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Females 59 26,715  
Males 45 21,058  
Under Investigation 0 3  
AGE RANGE 1 year to 100 years 1 day to 108 years  
   

 

    
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 0 2,602  
Hanover 9 1,276  
Kingston SA 20 13,408  
Manchester 0 2,863  
Portland 3 1,542  
St. Ann 9 3,090  
St. Catherine 28 9,424  
St. Elizabeth 0 1,921  
St. James 9 4,547  
St. Mary 5 1,531  
St. Thomas 11 1,901  
Trelawny 4 1,630  
 

Westmoreland

 6 2,041  
       
 

COVID-19 TESTING

      
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 87 13 4 104
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 43,653 1,761 2,362 47,776
NEGATIVE today

 

 694 All negatives are included in PCR tests 893 1,587
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 241,824 72,759 314,583
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 781 13 897 1,691
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 285,477 1,761 75,121 362,359
Positivity Rate[1]

 

 12.6%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths 2* 904 A 65 year old female from St. Catherine

 

A 43 year old male from St. Catherine

 
Coincidental Deaths  

1

 

 133 Case was previously under investigation
Deaths under investigation 3 141  
       
       
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
 

Recovered

 99 23,742  
 

Active Cases

 22,766    
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine 4    
Number in Home Quarantine 27,152    
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 

      
Number Hospitalised

 

 158    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 46    
 

Patients Critically Ill

 10    
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION      
Step Down Facilities 0    
State Facilities 4    
Home 22,601    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,531  
Imported 0 932  
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,249  
Under Investigation 104 41,828  
Workplace Cluster 0 236  

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

 

Skip to content