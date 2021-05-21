COVID-19 Update For Thursday, May 20, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|
NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|104
|47,776
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|59
|26,715
|Males
|45
|21,058
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|1 year to 100 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|0
|2,602
|Hanover
|9
|1,276
|Kingston SA
|20
|13,408
|Manchester
|0
|2,863
|Portland
|3
|1,542
|St. Ann
|9
|3,090
|St. Catherine
|28
|9,424
|St. Elizabeth
|0
|1,921
|St. James
|9
|4,547
|St. Mary
|5
|1,531
|St. Thomas
|11
|1,901
|Trelawny
|4
|1,630
|
Westmoreland
|6
|2,041
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|87
|13
|4
|104
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|43,653
|1,761
|2,362
|47,776
|NEGATIVE today
|694
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|893
|1,587
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|241,824
|72,759
|314,583
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|781
|13
|897
|1,691
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|285,477
|1,761
|75,121
|362,359
|Positivity Rate[1]
|12.6%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|2*
|904
|A 65 year old female from St. Catherine
A 43 year old male from St. Catherine
|Coincidental Deaths
|
1
|133
|Case was previously under investigation
|Deaths under investigation
|3
|141
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|99
|23,742
|
Active Cases
|22,766
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|4
|Number in Home Quarantine
|27,152
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|158
|Patients Moderately Ill
|46
|
Patients Critically Ill
|10
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|4
|Home
|22,601
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,531
|Imported
|0
|932
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,249
|Under Investigation
|104
|41,828
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing