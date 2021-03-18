Spanish Town Examination Depot After Closure For Deep Cleaning And Sanitization

The Spanish Town Examination Depot of the Island Traffic Authority (ITA) will reopen to the public on Friday, March 19, 2021 following a deep cleaning and sanitization exercise after the confirmation of a positive COVID-19 case at the location.

The depot closed on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. The ITA reports that all other members of staff have tested negative for the virus and will therefore resume service this Friday.

The Authority expresses gratitude to their customers for their understanding and cooperation during the period and advises that the requisite protocol will remain in place for the prevention of the spread of the COVID-19 Virus.