Budget Debate 2021/2022 – Contribution by the Prime Minster
COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Coronavirus
March 18, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 638 33,366
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 357  

18,728

 
Males 281 14,635
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 6 months  to 96 years 1 day to 104 years
   

 

  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 17 1,862
Hanover 6 952
Kingston & St. Andrew 246 9,495
Manchester 22 2,078
Portland 13 1,001
St. Ann 16 2,146
St. Catherine 177 6,520
St. Elizabeth 13 1,202
St. James 39 3,416
St. Mary 14 896
St. Thomas 42 1,295
Trelawny 3 1,194
 

Westmoreland

 30 1,309
COVID-19 TESTING    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 560 31 47 638
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 31,165 977 1,224 33,366
NEGATIVE today

 

 998 All negatives are included in PCR tests 620 1,618
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 196,746 23,509 220,255
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 1,558 31 667 2,256
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 227,911 977 24,733 253,621
Positivity Rate

 

 37.2%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths

 

 4* 511
Coincidental Deaths

 

 0 92
Deaths under investigation 1 58
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
 

Recovered

 

 142 15,615
 

Active Cases

 

 17,004  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 3  
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 22,533  
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalised

 

 398  
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 28  
Patients Critically Ill

 

 34  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 13  
Home 16,597  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Imported 0 730
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 1,373
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 2 2,081
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236
Under Investigation 636 28,946

 

*DEATHS

  • A 52 year old female from St. James.
  • A 74 year old male from St. Elizabeth.
  • A 68 year old female from St. Elizabeth.
  • A 95 year old female from St. Elizabeth.
