COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (left), in discussion with new Poet Laureate, Olive Senior (second left), at a virtual investiture ceremony held today (March 17), at King’s House, in St. Andrew. Sharing the Moment (from right) are Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, and State Minister in the Ministry, Hon. Alando Terrelonge.

Click to view more