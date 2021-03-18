COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, March 17, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|638
|33,366
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|357
|
18,728
|Males
|281
|14,635
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|6 months to 96 years
|1 day to 104 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|17
|1,862
|Hanover
|6
|952
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|246
|9,495
|Manchester
|22
|2,078
|Portland
|13
|1,001
|St. Ann
|16
|2,146
|St. Catherine
|177
|6,520
|St. Elizabeth
|13
|1,202
|St. James
|39
|3,416
|St. Mary
|14
|896
|St. Thomas
|42
|1,295
|Trelawny
|3
|1,194
|
Westmoreland
|30
|1,309
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|560
|31
|47
|638
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|31,165
|977
|1,224
|33,366
|NEGATIVE today
|998
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|620
|1,618
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|196,746
|23,509
|220,255
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1,558
|31
|667
|2,256
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|227,911
|977
|24,733
|253,621
|Positivity Rate
|37.2%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|4*
|511
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|92
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|58
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|142
|15,615
|
Active Cases
|17,004
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|3
|Number in Home Quarantine
|22,533
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|398
|Patients Moderately Ill
|28
|Patients Critically Ill
|34
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|13
|Home
|16,597
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|730
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|1,373
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|2
|2,081
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|636
|28,946
*DEATHS
- A 52 year old female from St. James.
- A 74 year old male from St. Elizabeth.
- A 68 year old female from St. Elizabeth.
- A 95 year old female from St. Elizabeth.