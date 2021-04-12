Select Vaccination Blitz Open until 8:00 p.m. | Government workers added

The Ministry of Health & Wellness has announced that 10 vaccination blitz sites will operate until 8:00 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, April 12 and 13, 2021, as it aims to get as many Jamaicans inoculated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In the meantime, government workers have been added to the cohort of persons, who can receive the vaccine.

The sites that will operate until 8:00 p.m. are Kingston & St. Andrew: National Arena, Mona Ageing and Wellness Centre; St. Catherine: Twickenham Park Open Bible Church; Clarendon: Denbigh Showground; Manchester: Manchester High School; St. Elizabeth: Junction and Santa Cruz Health Centres; St. James: Montego Bay Convention Centre; St. Ann: Bahia Principe Resort and Ocho Rio Health Centre.

The Ministry of Health & Wellness will continue to vaccinate persons 40 years and older, who suffer from one or more comorbid conditions; persons 50 years and older; and members of the public who are employed to the transport sector; tourism workers; teachers and other employees of educational institutions; media and staff members from the Department of Correctional Services, Jamaica Fire Brigade, PICA and Jamaica Customs Agency.

Members of the public who fall in any of these cohorts can utilize three methods for registering to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by AstraZeneca. Persons can register using the online portal on the Ministry’s website at www.moh.gov.jm; call the National Vaccination Hotline at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683) or register on spot at one of the blitz site across the island.