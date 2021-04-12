COVID-19 Update for Sunday, April 11, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|263
|42,763
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|137
|23,945
|Males
|126
|18,815
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|32 days to 94 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|6
|2,357
|Hanover
|4
|1,178
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|79
|12,226
|Manchester
|14
|2,550
|Portland
|1
|1,381
|St. Ann
|43
|2,658
|St. Catherine
|44
|8,426
|St. Elizabeth
|18
|1,683
|St. James
|25
|4,147
|St. Mary
|7
|1,275
|St. Thomas
|0
|1,626
|Trelawny
|8
|1,489
|
Westmoreland
|14
|1,767
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|248
|10
|5
|263
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|39,266
|1,409
|2,088
|42,763
|NEGATIVE today
|723
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|544
|1,267
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|216,015
|46,931
|262,946
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|971
|10
|549
|1,530
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|255,281
|1,409
|49,019
|305,709
|Positivity Rate
|26.3%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|4*
|676
|Coincidental Deaths
|1
|104
|Deaths under investigation
|2
|110
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|121
|19,017
|
Active Cases
|22,769
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|9
|Number in Home Quarantine
|28,071
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|405
|Patients Moderately Ill
|30
|Patients Critically Ill
|49
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|20
|Home
|22,343
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,342
|Imported
|2
|843
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|1,704
|Under Investigation
|261
|37,638
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*DEATHS
Four (4) COVID-related deaths:
An 83-year-old male from St. Ann
- A 79-year-old male from Kingston and St. Andrew
- A 98-year-old female from St. Catherine
- A 69-year-old male from Portland