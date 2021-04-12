JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Sunday, April 11, 2021

April 12, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 263 42,763
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 137 23,945
Males 126 18,815
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 32 days to 94 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 

  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 6 2,357
Hanover 4 1,178
Kingston & St. Andrew 79 12,226
Manchester 14 2,550
Portland 1 1,381
St. Ann 43 2,658
St. Catherine 44 8,426
St. Elizabeth 18 1,683
St. James 25 4,147
St. Mary 7 1,275
St. Thomas 0 1,626
Trelawny 8 1,489
 

Westmoreland

 14 1,767
     
COVID-19 TESTING    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 248 10 5 263
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 39,266 1,409 2,088 42,763
NEGATIVE today

 

 723 All negatives are included in PCR tests 544 1,267
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 216,015 46,931 262,946
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 971 10 549 1,530
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 255,281 1,409 49,019 305,709
Positivity Rate

 

   26.3%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths

 

 4* 676
Coincidental Deaths

 

 1 104
Deaths under investigation 2 110
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
 

Recovered

 121 19,017
 

Active Cases

 

  22,769  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 9  
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 28,071  
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalised

 

 405  
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 30  
Patients Critically Ill 49  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 20  
Home 22,343  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,342
Imported 2 843
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 1,704
Under Investigation 261 37,638
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

*DEATHS

Four (4) COVID-related deaths:

 An 83-year-old male from St. Ann

  • A 79-year-old male from Kingston and St. Andrew
  • A 98-year-old female from St. Catherine
  • A 69-year-old male from Portland
