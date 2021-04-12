Over 18,000 vaccinated on Day 3, Blitz open Until Tuesday

Story Highlights

The Ministry of Health & Wellness will continue to vaccinate persons 40 years and older, who suffer from one or more comorbid conditions; persons 50 years and older; and members of the public who are employed to the transport sector; tourism workers; teachers and other employees of educational institutions; and staff members from the Department of Correctional Services, Jamaica Fire Brigade, PICA and Jamaica Customs Agency.

Members of the public who fall in any of these cohorts can utilize three methods for registering to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by AstraZeneca. Persons can register using the online portal on the Ministry’s website at www.moh.gov.jm; call the National Vaccination Hotline at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683) or register on spot at one of the blitz site across the island.

Over 18,000 Vaccinated Today

Preliminary reports for islandwide vaccination on Sunday have shown that 18,345 persons got their first dose of the AstraZeneca Vaccine. This represents an increase of 5,857 persons when compared to Saturday. Of 18,345 persons, 45% was done in SERHA, 24% in SRHA, 18% in WRHA and 14% in NERHA.

For Monday, April 12, the Blitz sites operation continues in Kingston & St. Andrew: National Arena, St. Joseph Hospital, Good Samaritan Inn and Mona Aging and Wellness Centre; St. Thomas: Morant Bay Health Centre; St. Catherine: Twickenham Park Open Bible Church; Clarendon: Denbigh Agricultural Show Ground; Manchester: Manchester High School; Hanover: Hopewell Sports Complex; St. James: Montego Bay Convention Centre; St. Ann: Bahia Principe Hotel; St. Mary: Claude Stuart Park; Portland: Port Antonio High School.