SDC Spelling Competition Encourages Competitive Academic Participation

The Social Development Commission’s (SDC) Walderston Cluster of Primary Schools Spelling Bee Competition is serving to encourage competitive academic participation among other educational institutions across Manchester.

The competition, which is in its second year, was held from April 10 to May 14. It involved 42 grade-four and five students from seven primary schools, participating in three rounds of matches.

Students fielded words from various subject areas covered, in preparation for sitting the Primary Exit Profile (PEP).

“This competition has been an exciting one, and from this staging all other divisions (in Manchester) have expressed an interest in developing spelling bee and math competitions,” SDC Public Relations Manager, Mandel McKulsky, said in an interview with JIS News.

“Competitions like this are part of the SDC’s newest programme – Community Education Support Programme (CESP). Through this programme, we will be forming a number of SDC clubs in schools to help support this effort,” he added.

The finals were held at the Top Hill Primary School, with the team from Mount Olivet Primary placing first and Devon Primary and Chantilly Primary schools placing second and third, respectively.

Others participating were Mizpah Primary, Bethany Primary, Zion Hill Primary and Top Hill Primary schools.

Along with individual and team prizes, the top boy and girl spellers of the competition were awarded full scholarships to the Holmwood Technical High School in Manchester.

“The Commission will continue to give support to schools for activities such as this Spelling Bee Competition through the CESP. SDC endorses activities such as this, as it provides youths with a direct forum to become involved in their schools and communities and further develop civic pride,” Mr. McKulsky said.

The competition was conceptualised by Councillor of the Walderston Division, Leroy Mitchell, and hosted in partnership with the SDC.