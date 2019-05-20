Government Moving to Build Resilience of Water Infrastructure to Address Water Crisis

Story Highlights The Government is moving to do major upgrades of the water transmission systems while looking to source new wells and springs and establish a new water treatment plant from Rio Cobre, to assist in alleviating the water shortage in the Corporate Area.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness in Parliament last evening (May 15) outlined several measures to improve water production capacity in Kingston and St. Andrew. At present the water levels in the Mona Reservoir is at 27 Percent and the Hermitage Dam, 33 percent.

Prime Minister Holness said the major upgrade of the transmission system and the construction of a 15-million-gallon water treatment plant on the Rio Cobre in St Catherine will improve water supply and meet future water needs.

The Prime Minister said it will cost some US$160 million to upgrade some water distribution systems in the Corporate Area.

“We are nearing completion of the water works along both Hagley Park Road and Constant Spring Road. Once finished, we will see upgraded transmission mains and a more reliable system of distribution in the areas”, stated Prime Minister Holness.

Prime Minister Holness expressed hope for rainfall in the coming months to increase the water levels in the storage facilities.

“We are hoping that when the heavens do open and the rains come, we will be in a better position to save this precious resource and to improve the conditions of our people. We also urge persons to conserve where possible as this too will help in these difficult times”, said Prime Minister.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Holness said he is aware of the cries of homeowners and business operators within the Corporate Area and sections of St. Catherine, bemoaning the lack of sufficient supply of potable water.

“I am faced with the issues first-hand as my Constituency is one that consistently suffers from the lack of a reliable supply of potable water. We understand the great level of frustration and inconvenience this has caused in affected households and places of business and we appreciate the patience and understanding being experienced by residents”, said Prime Minister Holness.

The Prime Minister apologized to the country for the shortage of water that has inconvenienced residents across the Corporate Area for several weeks.