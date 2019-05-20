JMB Donates $20,000 to Rotaract Early Childhood Project

The Jamaica Mortgage Bank (JMB) has donated $20,000 to the Rotaract Club of New Kingston’s Stratton Early Childhood Centre project.

“This money will go toward erecting a cover for the walkway leading to the two newly-built bathrooms for the students… on Labour Day, May 23,” President of the New Kingston Rotaract Club, Vanessa Williams told JIS News.

Ms Williams expressed appreciation for the funding, noting that the new infrastructure, would assist the school in receiving certification from the Early Childhood Commission (ECC).

“The fact of the matter is that the Government can’t do it all and communities require a ‘bottom-up’ approach to be built, so it has to be us. We are the ones who use the communities and we are the ones who need it. If we as citizens endeavour to develop our communities and improve the lives of those around us, it will help to minimise crime,” she stated.

Meanwhile, General Manager of the JMB, Courtney Wynter lauded the Rotaract Club of New Kingston for the charitable initiative.

He noted that JMB’s support, was in keeping with the bank’s values and practice of good corporate social responsibility.

“Each year we try to spread our sponsorship budget across various groups in support of community programmes. We are particularly passionate about learning and development among young people, so when we were approached by the Rotaract Club we were willing to offer our support,” Mr. Wynter told JIS News.