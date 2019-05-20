JMB to Conduct Labour Day Activities at Arnold Road Methodist Basic School

Speaking with JIS News, General Manager of the JMB, Courtney Wynter noted that his institution has a strong sense of corporate social responsibility.

“We are particularly passionate about learning and development, so, on Labour Day we will be assisting the Arnold Road Methodist Basic School,” Mr. Wynter shared.

Activities scheduled for the day include the rendering and painting of walls; and the planting of flowers on the school compound. The JMB will also be providing a whiteboard and computer to the institution.

“We encourage all public and private entities to participate and do their part in developing Jamaica. A lot of Government entities will be participating in Labour Day and other charitable projects throughout the year, but for other entities who have not yet started due to budgetary constraints, you can donate time, through mentorship or volunteerism,” Mr. Wynter noted.

The Jamaica Mortgage Bank (JMB) was established with the mandate to finance safe and affordable housing so that all Jamaicans will have access to home ownership.

The JMB seeks to mobilize financial resources for on-lending to private and public sector developers and financial institutions, developing an active secondary mortgage market and providing mortgage indemnity insurance.