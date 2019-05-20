Minister Grange Tells Girlz to Strike Hard in France

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has told the Reggae Girlz that the entire nation is behind them as they departed Jamaica on Monday (today) to begin final preparation for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Addressing the Girlz at a send-off reception at the Norman Manley International Airport, Minister Grange said the entire Jamaica was proud of their accomplishments to date.

“As Minister, I must tell you that I couldn’t be prouder. But I just want to remind you to strike hard.”

Minister Grange said she was encouraged by the performance of the team in the friendly international against Panama at the National Stadium on Sunday, which Jamaica won 3-1.

“You really looked good and you made us feel good,” remarked Minister Grange while urging the players to remain focused and continue training hard.

“Each of you has the kind of grit and determination to make things happen. That is why you are part of this squad to the FIFA Women’s World Cup. This is the chance of a lifetime and so you have to resolve to make the best of it. Always work hard. Never give up. Fight until the end.”

The Reggae Girlz captain Konya Plummer presented Minister Grange with a football signed by members of the team. Monday’s send-off was organised by Caribbean Airlines, the travel sponsor of the Reggae Girlz. Minister Grange thanked the company for its support and repeated her call for other corporate entities to get behind the national women’s team.

Monday’s send-off was organised by Caribbean Airlines, the travel sponsor of the Reggae Girlz. Minister Grange thanked the company for its support and repeated her call for other corporate entities to get behind the national women’s team.