Screening For Persons Who Think They Are Experiencing Intimate Partner Violence

Persons in relationships who think they are experiencing intimate partner violence are being encouraged to access screening from the Victim Services Division (VSD), in the Ministry of Justice.

Between January 2020 and February 2021, the VSD saw 884 clients who were victims of domestic crimes.

Executive Director of the VSD, Osbourne Bailey, told JIS News that screening seeks to assess whether a person’s relationship is abusive and to what extent.

“The VSD continues to screen persons who may be experiencing intimate partner violence, while noting that there has been some concerning information about what may be happening in partnerships during this time. As such, we continue to make ourselves available to take persons through the screening process and assist them through the counselling process,” Mr. Bailey added.

He said that if persons are uncomfortable with the way their partners speak to them, the kind of language used and other things that may happen in the relationship, then the screening process may be able to help them have a better understanding of what is happening.

“Persons can call the VSD and we take them through it online. After that, we can provide the requisite counselling and referral to the relevant authorities – for example police or court – so the necessary action can be taken,” Mr. Bailey explained.

Meanwhile, the intake of persons who are victims of intimate partner violence continues to happen.

“Based on the numbers we’ve seen, there is definite evidence that we have to be vigilant in ensuring that persons, male and female, understand that there is a mechanism in victim services to provide them with counselling and emotional support. Also going beyond that, there is more than just counselling and emotional support, because in some instances we would have had to speak to the authorities,” Mr. Bailey said.

He is also reminding persons who are certain they are in abusive relationships that the VSD is also an avenue to use for support even before speaking to the police.

“We also find that, in some instances, persons come straight to our offices, and that’s why the numbers are important. It’s a very trying experience to be in a relationship that is violent, and sometimes speaking to and through an intermediary, like the police, is a little challenging, so we let these people know they can come straight to us through our numbers. Some people just want to talk and they don’t want themselves to be publicly known; at least, not initially,” Mr. Bailey said.

“[Once they contact us], we would let them know what is available and what the process is like before they come in. So, it is important to let the public know if they have reason to believe their relationships have become violent that they can be taken through a series of questions that will conclude, in very clear terms, whether the relationship is violent, to what extent and what are the options they have available to them,” he added.

Mr. Bailey said the Government has been working to provide shelters for victims of intimate partner violence and coming to the VSD could result in persons getting a referral to being accepted in one of these facilities.

To contact the VSD, persons can call 876-946-0663 or 888-VICTIMS (842-8467).