Capital Programmes Worth $1.32 Billion To Be Implemented By FCJ

For the fiscal year 2021/22, the Factories Corporation of Jamaica (FCJ), plans to implement capital programmes valued at $1.32 billion.

This is contained in the 2021/22 Public Bodies Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure, tabled in the House of Representatives by Finance and the Public Service Minister, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke.

Under the programme, focus will be placed on the redevelopment of Garmex Free Zone Phase 1, which will involve the construction of four factory buildings, providing 90,000 square feet of commercial and industrial space; two mini warehouses totalling 36,000 square feet, along with other infrastructure works.

Focus will also be placed on the development of Garmex Free Zone Phase 2. Preliminary work, including design consultancy, will be undertaken during the year.

Plans are also in place to upgrade and undertake improvements at other facilities of the FCJ, to make them more attractive and supportive of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

In addition, construction of the Morant Bay Urban Development Centre, which will be undertaken via a joint venture agreement with China Harbour Engineering Company, will commence during the year.

The Urban Centre will provide 492,000 square feet of office and commercial space and will impact favourably economic development and employment in the parish of St. Thomas.