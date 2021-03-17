Senator Hill Calls On Jamaicans Not To Waste Water

Jamaicans are again being urged to conserve and not waste water, as this will greatly assist the Government in its drive to preserve the nation’s water resources and provide citizens with greater access to the precious commodity.

This call comes from Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, who noted that although water is a renewable resource, it should not be wasted or depleted beyond sustainability.

“I urge you all to play your part and be water-smart by using only what you need, conserving when you can, and assist the Government to protect and preserve our precious water resources,” he said.

Senator Hill was addressing a virtual World Water Day Forum on Tuesday (March 16), which was staged as part of a week of activities leading up to the observance of World Water Day, on Monday (March 22).

Senator Hill noted that being water-smart will be important as the Government works towards ensuring access to potable water for all Jamaicans by 2030, which is outlined in the National Water Sector Policy and Implementation Plan.

He pointed out that the effort is underpinned by five pillars, namely, safety, along the rules and guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) standards; convenience – access must be convenient to citizens within 500 metres of their houses; and there must be sufficient water, so that Jamaicans can get at least 50 litres of water per day.

Further, water sources must be reliable – there should be reliable supplies of water 24 hours per day or there should be a reasonable or predictable schedule; and it must be affordable. Persons must not be prevented from having water because they are unable to pay.

Turning to World Water Day, which is an annual United Nations (UN) day of observance, Senator Hill noted that Jamaica joins many voices across the world in raising awareness about the importance of water “and the Government of Jamaica is actively engaged in formulating strategies and participating in initiatives that will protect and expand the availability of this critical commodity”.

“I urge everyone to reflect on the importance of water in their homes, in our families, as we go about our livelihoods, our cultural practices, our overall well-being and that of all our communities. By recording and celebrating all the different ways water benefits our lives, we can value water properly and safeguard it effectively for current and future generations,” he added.

World Water Day is used to advocate for the sustainable management of freshwater resources.

This year, the UN’s theme for World Water Day is ‘Valuing Water’, and is about what water means to people, its true value and how people can better protect this vital resource. It focuses on the environmental, social, and cultural value that people place on water, as well as its importance to home and family life, livelihood, cultural practices and the environment.

During the forum, which was staged by the Water Policy and Monitoring Branch of the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, presentations were made by Senior Hydrologist, Head of Data and Resource Monitoring, Water Resources Authority (WRA), Kevin Chambers, who spoke on the topic ‘Sustainability and Management of Groundwater Resources’, and Vice President, Investment and Performance Monitoring, National Water Commission (NWC), Glaister Cunningham, who discussed ‘Infrastructure and the Cost of Producing Water’.

In addition, Agriculture Instructor, Ebony Park HEART/NSTA Academy, Kirk Williams, looked at ‘Management of Water for Agriculture and Food Security’; Jamaica Programme Director, The Nature Conservancy (TNC), Donna Blake spoke on ‘Socio-Cultural Aspect of Water’, and Project Manager, The Water Project, Jamaica, Cornelia Walters-Jones, presented on ‘Water Efficiency as a Driver for Sustainable Development’.