BGLC All License & Permits
JIS News
COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Coronavirus
March 17, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  NOTES
Confirmed Cases 821 32,728
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 477 18,371
Males 344 14,354
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 1 day  to 95 years 1 day to 104 years  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 41 1,845
Hanover 16 946
KSA 226 9,247
Manchester 48 2,057
Portland 39 988
St. Ann 31 2,130
St. Catherine 195 6,345
St. Elizabeth 33 1,188
St. James 33 3379
St. Mary 39 882
St. Thomas 92 1,253
Trelawny 6 1,191
Westmoreland 22 1,277
COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities 

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today 

 

 757 23 41 821
Cumulative POSITIVES 

 

 30,605 946 1,177 32,728
NEGATIVE Today 

 

 1,257 All negatives are included in PCR tests 642 1,899
Cumulative NEGATIVES 

 

 195,748 22,889 218,637
TOTAL TESTS TODAY 

 

 2,014 23 683 2,720
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 

 

 226,353 946 24,066 251,365
Positivity Rate 38.3%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS 24 HRS OVERALL   

NOTES

 
Deaths 13* 507 Details below
Coincidental Deaths 0 92
Deaths under investigation 0 57
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
Recovered 102 15,473
Active Cases 820 16,513
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 3
Number in Home Quarantine 21,734
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
Number Hospitalised 371
Patients Moderately Ill 24
Patients Critically Ill 29
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Imported 4 729
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically Linked) 0 1,373
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 2,079
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236
Under Investigation 817 28,311

 

DEATHS

  • 56-year-old female from Kingston and St. Andrew
  • 73-year-old female from Kingston and St. Andrew
  • 86-year-old male from Kingston and St. Andrew
  • 46 year old female from Kingston and St. Andrew
  • 50-year-old male from Kingston and St. Andrew
  • 61-year-old female from Kingston and St. Andrew
  • 79-year-old female from Kingston and St. Andrew
  • 78-year-old male from St. Elizabeth
  • 62-year-old male from St. Elizabeth
  • 81-year-old female from St. Thomas
  • 71-year-old male from St. Thomas
  • 59-year-old female from St. Thomas
  • 26-year-old female from St. Catherine
