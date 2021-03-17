COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (left), accepts tablet computers from Chairman of the Oversight Committee, Private Sector Vaccination Initiative, Christopher Zacca, that will be used in the registration process at the vaccination sites across the island. Observing (from third left) are United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Jamaica Country Representative, Mariko Kagoshima and Head of Logistics and Operations Committee, Private Sector Vaccination Initiative, Peter Melhado. Occasion was a virtual ceremony formalising a partnership for support of the COVID-19 vaccination management system, on March 16.

Click to view more