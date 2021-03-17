COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Tuesday, March 16, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|821
|32,728
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|477
|18,371
|Males
|344
|14,354
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|1 day to 95 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|41
|1,845
|Hanover
|16
|946
|KSA
|226
|9,247
|Manchester
|48
|2,057
|Portland
|39
|988
|St. Ann
|31
|2,130
|St. Catherine
|195
|6,345
|St. Elizabeth
|33
|1,188
|St. James
|33
|3379
|St. Mary
|39
|882
|St. Thomas
|92
|1,253
|Trelawny
|6
|1,191
|Westmoreland
|22
|1,277
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|757
|23
|41
|821
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|30,605
|946
|1,177
|32,728
|NEGATIVE Today
|1,257
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|642
|1,899
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|195,748
|22,889
|218,637
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|2,014
|23
|683
|2,720
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|226,353
|946
|24,066
|251,365
|Positivity Rate
|38.3%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
NOTES
|Deaths
|13*
|507
|Details below
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|92
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|57
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|102
|15,473
|Active Cases
|820
|16,513
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|3
|Number in Home Quarantine
|21,734
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|371
|Patients Moderately Ill
|24
|Patients Critically Ill
|29
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|4
|729
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically Linked)
|0
|1,373
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|2,079
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|817
|28,311
DEATHS
- 56-year-old female from Kingston and St. Andrew
- 73-year-old female from Kingston and St. Andrew
- 86-year-old male from Kingston and St. Andrew
- 46 year old female from Kingston and St. Andrew
- 50-year-old male from Kingston and St. Andrew
- 61-year-old female from Kingston and St. Andrew
- 79-year-old female from Kingston and St. Andrew
- 78-year-old male from St. Elizabeth
- 62-year-old male from St. Elizabeth
- 81-year-old female from St. Thomas
- 71-year-old male from St. Thomas
- 59-year-old female from St. Thomas
- 26-year-old female from St. Catherine