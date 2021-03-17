Web-Based Registration System For COVID-19 Vaccines To Be Launched March 22

On Monday, March 22, the Government will launch its web-based system for the registration and scheduling of appointments for persons who wish to receive coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines.

This announcement was made by Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dunstan Bryan, during the sitting of the Joint Select Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic and Related Matters, which was held on Tuesday (March 16).

He said that during the week of March 22 to 28, elderly persons 75 years and older and parish council representatives who are 60 years and older, will be able to take their vaccine.

“Persons 75 years and above will be required to engage the software,” the Permanent Secretary said.

Elderly persons 75 years and older will also be vaccinated between March 29 and April 4, while elderly persons 60 years and above and persons working in educational private and public institutions, will be vaccinated between April 5 and 11, depending on the supply of vaccines.

Mr. Bryan said more details will be provided at the launch, but noted that for registration, “persons will be able to call in, persons will be able to register by the Parish Health Department, persons will be able to register using a website or persons can engage their private doctors to make appointments for them”.

“Once they have engaged the system, they will be prioritised, and the prioritisation is on the phase, so if you’re not in that phase, the system will not give you an opportunity to make an appointment. Once you are prioritised and receive your notification of prioritisation, the system will send you a message either by text or email or you’ll be called by the call centre.”