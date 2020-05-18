RONA Helpline Assisting Hanover’s Elderly

Social Development Commission (SDC) Parish Manager for Hanover, Mashario Bisasor, says that more than 18 elderly residents of the parish have already been assisted through the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development’s RONA Helpline Senior Care Response initiative.

The helpline was activated islandwide in March to aid senior citizens over the age of 70 who lack the requisite support system at home.

Persons can call to access medical assistance, including transportation to healthcare facilities for urgent care and non-financial assistance to obtain medication; non-financial assistance to obtain groceries from supermarkets, markets etc.; and other critical or urgent needs on a case-by-case basis.

“So, if there is a sick person over 70 years old that doesn’t have anybody, and can’t get to the doctor, that person can be provided with transportation to and from the doctor or hospital,” Mr. Bisasor outlined at the monthly meeting of the Hanover Municipal Corporation on Thursday (May 14).

He said that the necessary follow-up is done “because you know a one-time engagement won’t suffice”.

Mr. Bisasor said the SDC is aided by a health worker, who conducts health checks on those who were engaged.

“We check their vitals and if they need assistance otherwise we do the referrals,” he noted.

The RONA helpline operates from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Persons can contact their respective SDC parish office for assistance or call 876-618-8218; 876-879-8948; or 876-879-8950.

In the meantime, Mr. Bisasor said the SDC Parish Office is currently conducting an audit of shops and bars in Hanover in order to update its community profile.