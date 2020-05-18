29 BPOS In St. James Pass Inspection

“We would have gone into the financial sector and have been giving advice and information as to how they should be COVID-19 ready. Our nursing homes and our places of safety have also been visited by the team. We are doing training sessions on how to put on personal protective equipment (PPE) for those individuals who are seeing patients, such as the workers in the St. James infirmary,” she said.

The parish is reporting six recoveries from eight confirmed cases of the virus, with one death.

Acting Medical Officer of Health for St. James, Dr. Francine Phillips-Kelly, says 29 of the 40 business process outsourcing (BPO) entities operating in the parish have passed inspection.

Speaking at the monthly sitting of the St. James Municipal Corporation held at the Montego Bay Cultural Centre on Thursday (May 14), Dr. Phillips-Kelly said the approved companies have met the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ infection prevention and control measures.

“They themselves have a checklist that mirrors our checklist, and so they are aware of what is required and 29 of them have met the requirements,” she noted.

Dr. Phillips-Kelly informed that the St. James Public Health Services is maintaining dialogue with the remaining 11 BPO entities and “we await their indication that they are ready for us to come in and do the assessments.”

“They are trying to put in place all of the measures that the Ministry of Health and Wellness has determined needs to be there and they will alert us as to when we can come in and do their inspection,” she told the Municipal Corporation meeting.

Dr. Phillips-Kelly said that the St. James Public Health Services will continue to monitor the entities that have been given the green light to resume operations.

The inspection is being spearheaded by the recently established BPO task force, which has implemented measures, including new inspection and audit protocols, a self-inspection checklist that has been signed off by all agencies and departments, the submission of daily reports by all BPO operators to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and the installation of closed-circuit televisions (CCTVs) at all BPO facilities.

Meanwhile, Dr. Phillips-Kelly informed that health teams have been monitoring various sectors across the parish to ensure adherence to protocols under the Disaster Risk Management Act.

She noted that the St. James Public Health Services is also continuing community and public health intervention.

