Credit Unions of Jamaica Responds to Jamaica Social Stock Exchange’s COVID-19 Appeal

The Credit Unions of Jamaica handed over a cheque for $500,000.00 to the Jamaica Social Stock Exchange (JSSE) to assist Mona Tech Engineering Services to repair much needed ventilators for the Jamaica Health Sector during this COVID-19 crisis. The contribution was received at a brief ceremony held at the Jamaica Stock Exchange’s (JSE) Head Office at 40 Harbour Street, Kingston, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Marlene Street Forrest, JSE’s Managing Director, stated that “the pandemic is very serious and has affected every area of the globe and has serious implications for the citizens and economy. Therefore, with this in mind, the JSE’s subsidiary the Jamaica Social Stock Exchange (JSSE) through it appeal dubbed VENTILATOR COVID 19 RELIEF FUND invited companies and individuals to donate funds to assist Mona Tech Engineering in repairing the ventilators needed in the treatment of COVID 19 patients. I am happy that Credit Unions of Jamaica has answered the call and this cheque that is donated today will go a far way to assist the Mona Tech Engineering to fix the defective ventilator. I hope other companies, follow in the footsteps of Credit Unions of Jamaica, thereby assisting us to meet our goal, as this project can help to save thousands of lives,” said Mrs. Street Forrest.

Mr. Robin Levy, Group CEO of the Jamaica Co-operative Credit Union League, who handed over the cheque on behalf of the Credit Unions of Jamaica stated, “The Credit Unions of Jamaica is happy to be assisting Mona Tech Engineering to repair these ventilators. The Credit Unions of Jamaica is a people organization and we believe that together we can achieve great things. It was not hard for us, through the JSSE, to support Mona Tech as for a long time we recognized that the social sector of this country needs assistance and the Health Sector in particular, therefore, it was an easy decision for us. We believe that the JSSE has a very important role to play in Jamaica as they assist in enhancing the social sector in Jamaica. We are convinced that as time goes by the JSSE’s role will be recognized as critical to assisting many companies in the social sector. I am appealing to other companies to come onboard and support the appeal.”

The ventilators are critical pieces of equipment needed in the care of patients in the advanced stages of COVID-19 infections. Hence, the JSSE selected Mona Tech Engineering Services in the Department of Engineering at the UWI, Mona, to benefit under the COVID-19 Relief Fund. This organization is on a drive to repair malfunctioning ventilators and other bio-medical equipment desperately needed to treat persons affected by the COVID–19 virus.

The Jamaica Social Stock Exchange is making a wide appeal to businesses and individuals to assist with the funding of this worthy project.