May 17 To 25 Is Workers’ Week

Divisional Director for Industrial Relations and Allied Services in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Gillian Corrodus, says the observation of Workers’ Week 2020 provides an opportunity for Jamaicans to reflect on the achievements of the past and plan for the future.

“It is to reflect on what we have been doing for many years but also to [look] on how we move forward together as a nation of workers, employers and jobseekers, to make Jamaica the place to live, work, raise families and do business,” she said.

Ms. Corrodus was speaking to JIS News on Friday (May 15), where she outlined the activities for Workers’ Week, which will be observed from May 17 to 25 under the theme ‘Together we rise, together we build and together we progress’.

She noted that due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, most of the activities will be virtual and significantly curtailed.

Workers’ Week messages from various government officials will be made available to churches to be used during services on Saturday (May 23) and Sunday (May 24).

On Tuesday (May 19), the commemorative laying of wreaths at the Aggie Bernard Monument, Pechon Street, downtown Kingston, will take place. Ms. Corrodus pointed out that attendance will be limited in order to ensure that social distancing is maintained.

This will be followed by two digital ‘Labour Talks’ town halls on May 20 and 21. The first session will look at labour from a regional perspective, focusing on the worker, employer and jobseeker.

Panellists will include representatives from the Caribbean Employers’ Federation, Caribbean Congress of Labour, Jamaica Employers’ Federation, Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions (JCTU) and the International Labour Organization (ILO).

The second town hall will focus on labour at the local level. “We will drill down to the grassroots, looking at what is happening on the ground here in Jamaica,” Ms. Corrodus said.

Head of the Global Services Association of Jamaica (GSAJ), Gloria Henry, along with several other local business leaders will be part of the discussion panel.

On Friday, May 22, the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona campus, will host a ‘Post COVID-19 and the Implications for Labour Markets’ webinar.

The week of activities will culminate on Labour Day on Monday (May 25), with the cleaning of the statues of The Right Hon. Norman Washington Manley and The Right Hon. Sir Alexander Bustamante at National Heroes Park.