Certification In Law Added To Online Courses For Tourism Workers

Story Highlights “In collaboration with the University of the West Indies (UWI), we’ve established a certificate course in law, so we are offering tourism and law, and that’s being led by Sharon Ffolkes-Abrahams from the Western Division of the UWI’s Faculty of Law,” he added.

The courses are being offered by the Jamaica Centre of Tourism Innovation (JCTI) as part of the Government’s thrust to provide tourism workers with an opportunity to upscale their skills and become more agile and adaptable post COVID-19.

“So far, 7,000 applications came in and we have registered about 4,000 of those, who are active in the training exercise,” Minister Bartlett added.

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says law has been added to the list of free online certification courses being offered to employees within the tourism sector, bringing the total to 12.

He was speaking during a digital press conference at the Ministry’s New Kingston offices on Wednesday (May 13).

“I am proud to let you know that the online training programme that we initiated two weeks ago is going very well.

We have added another area of certification,” Minister Bartlett said.

“In collaboration with the University of the West Indies (UWI), we’ve established a certificate course in law, so we are offering tourism and law, and that’s being led by Sharon Ffolkes-Abrahams from the Western Division of the UWI’s Faculty of Law,” he added.

The certification in law brings to two the number of courses being offered in collaboration with UWI. The other is certification in Spanish.

Other areas of training include laundry attendant, gift room attendant, kitchen steward/porter, public area sanitation, hospitality team leader, certified banquet server, certified restaurant server, ServSafe training in food safety, certified hospitality supervisor and disc jock (DJ) certification.

The courses are being offered by the Jamaica Centre of Tourism Innovation (JCTI) as part of the Government’s thrust to provide tourism workers with an opportunity to upscale their skills and become more agile and adaptable post COVID-19.

“So far, 7,000 applications came in and we have registered about 4,000 of those, who are active in the training exercise,” Minister Bartlett added.