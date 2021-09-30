Roads Rehabilitated In Manchester Southern

Member of Parliament for Manchester Southern, Robert Chin, says notwithstanding limited resources, rehabilitative works were carried out on several roadways in the constituency during the past 12 months.

“We were able to rehabilitate sections of Green Park Road in Plowden, Elliston in French Park, Cross Keys Health Centre Road, and Mandro Road in Porus,” Mr. Chin said.

He was making his contribution to the State of the Constituency debate in the House of Representatives on September 29.

Mr. Chin further informed that patching works were also carried out on the main thoroughfares within the constituency.

“We were also able to carry out patching to some critical sections of our main thoroughfares from Gutters to Farm Gate/Littz ($1.5 million), Lancaster Square to Woodstock ($0.5 million), Spur Tree Square to Swaby’s Hope ($1 million), Warwick Square and a section of the Grove Town Main Road ($1.5 million), and a section of Harmons to Red Berry ($2 million),” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament also informed that the following roads – Warwick to Pusey Hill (Bossue Lane), Downs to Sea Air to New Forest, Cross Keys to Cocoa Walk, Smithfield Road, sections of the Grove Town Main Road, Off Road by United Church of God in Pusey Hill, sections of Newport to Pusey Hill, and sections of the Plowden Main Road have been approved for repairs.