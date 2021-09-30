Kiwanis Club Of Vista Montego Bay Donates PPE

The Kiwanis Club of Vista Montego Bay has donated personal protection equipment (PPE) to the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) in St. James.

Among the items handed over on Wednesday (September 29), were 200 face shields, 400 PPE level-three gowns, 500 booties, 12 gallons hand sanitiser, 1,000 hair nets and 1,000 three-ply disposable masks.

In an interview with JIS News, Director of the Kiwanis Club of Vista Montego Bay, Petrona Patten-Virgo, said funds to purchase the items were raised by way of raffle at the Vistaprint.

“The reason why we chose Cornwall Regional Hospital is because one of the things we realise is that the situation with COVID is getting worse, and no matter how much you have, it can never be enough,” she said.

Mrs. Patten-Virgo also noted that consultations were held with representatives from the Type-A facility to ascertain what was needed prior to the items being purchased.

For her part, Chief Executive Officer at CRH, Charmaine Williams-Beckford, told JIS News that the facility is thankful for the items.

“It is encouraging because when we are out there providing the service, especially for our clinical team, persons who are on the ground and providing the service, just the thought that somebody cares about you is important,” Mrs. Williams-Beckford said.

“So, just the very act of being present and donating something to us is very important and it tells the persons working out there that persons care and they want to ensure that you have what you need,” she added.

The Kiwanis Club of Vista Montego Bay is also in the process of completing an isolation room at the Sudbury Infant School in St. James.

The Kiwanis Club of Vista Montego Bay was established in May 2018, within Vistaprint’s Montego Bay, St. James, office.

The organisation is the first club formed within a corporate brand.