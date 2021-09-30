More Than 756,000 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines Administered To Date

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, is reporting that more than 756,000 doses of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines have been administered in Jamaica, to date.

Of that number, more than 500,000 are first doses, 230,000 are second doses and 26,000 are single doses.

Dr. Tufton gave the update during a virtual ceremony for the symbolic handover of two vaccination mobile units to the Ministry on Thursday (September 30).

The units, donated by the Yantai Municipal People’s Government of the People’s Republic of China, are already operational and are being managed by the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA).

Dr. Tufton said vaccination continues to be a key response to reducing the severity of COVID-19 hospitalisations and deaths.

“The mobile service is a lifesaving tool, as the more vaccines that get into the arms of Jamaicans, the greater the chance of surviving COVID-19, which has infected 80,000 Jamaicans based on tests done, so far, and claimed, unfortunately, over 1,800 lives since the pandemic began in March 2020,” he noted.

He said that the mobile units will be travelling the length and breadth of the country to vaccinate as many Jamaicans as possible “and so, again, I express my deepest gratitude to the people of China as well as our local team”.