Rich Culture On Show For Jamaica 60

Jamaica’s rich culture and heritage will be on show from July 30 to August 6, as the country celebrates 60 years of Independence.

Activities include the Jamaica 60 Independence Village, which will be staged at the National Indoor Sports Centre.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, in her contribution to the 2022/23 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on June 8, said that the village will feature daily activities and nightly entertainment, including the Miss Jamaica Festival Queen Coronation, Mello Go Roun’, a film night, a Jamaica Music Through the Years Night, among other activities.

The week of activities at the village will culminate on Independence Day with the Jamaica 60 Grand Gala inside the National Stadium.

Minister Grange said the event will be a “grand affair”.

“It will be a cultural celebration befitting this moment in our history. We will reach out to communities across Kingston and St. Andrew, and St. Catherine to recruit performers for this exciting showcase, which will also feature cultural communities representing the diversity of our ‘Out of Many One People’,” she said.

Ms. Grange said that the Jamaica 60 Grand Gala will be linked via video technology to watch parties taking place simultaneously across the diaspora.

For the period of celebration, the country will welcome special guests from two of the leading African nations.

Emancipation Day (August 1) will see the return of the Float and Street Parade, which will feature spectacular floats, eye-popping costumed groups and a range of exciting performing elements.

“We will welcome the return of masquerade bands, Jonkunu and effigies in honour of our national heroes and cultural icons,” Minister Grange told the House.

The Float and Street Parade will start at the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre on Hope Road and end at the National Stadium Car Park.

The traditional Emancipation Jubilee will take place on July 31 at Seville Heritage Park in St Ann.

Ms. Grange said that parishes will stage their own festivities over the period.