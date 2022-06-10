Jamaican Women In Agriculture To Benefit From New Association

Jamaican women in Agriculture are to benefit from the advocacy and mentorship of the newly launched ‘Association of Phenomenal Women’ by the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS).
Since 2018, the JAS has been selecting impactful women across the country for its ‘Phenomenal Women in Agriculture’ award.
With this field of candidates, the organisation has identified the need for a dedicated entity to deal with the issues that affect females across the sector and promote their advancement.
“We at the JAS have recognised that ‘women in agriculture’ is not just for a showcase; it is for a purpose,” said Manager for Marketing, Training and Projects, Janette Pullen, at the launch of the Association on June 8, at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in Kingston.
The event also doubled as a ‘Women in Agriculture’ conference, where this year’s 20 Phenomenal Women in Agriculture were awarded. This brings to 60 the total number of women who have received the award.
Ms. Pullen said this is a “mountain of expertise” which will be used to ensure that the Association can effectively cater to “those women who are falling behind, so they get a wider pathway to walk the walk”.
She emphasised that recipients of the award are expected to become active members of the Association.
“We will be vocal and vibrant, and we are going to ensure that we work to get rid of the injustices of [our] sisters,” Ms. Pullen said.
Meanwhile, Political Ombudsman, Donna Parchment-Brown, commended the JAS for the development of the Association and charged the members to be relentless in their pursuits.
“We must not be afraid to fulfil our potential. Using our waterboots or our heels, depending on what the occasion is, we must underline our importance and our contribution in every sphere and context,” she said.
While the organisational framework for the Association of Phenomenal Women is to be determined, its Interim President will be 2019 awardee and Champion Farmer, Patricia DePass.