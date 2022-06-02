Praedial Larceny Prevention Unit Steps Up Efforts to Curb Theft

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, through the Praedial Larceny Prevention Unit, is ramping up efforts to curb the theft of agricultural produce across Jamaica.

Addressing farmers at the eighth staging of the St. Ann Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show at Port Rhoades Sports Club in Discovery Bay, St. Ann, on May 26, Portfolio Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., said that praedial thieves, when convicted, face hardened jail time as well as fines of up to $5 million.

Mr. Charles Jr. said the Praedial Larceny Prevention Unit is exploring several strategies to combat the illegal activity and will be relentless in their pursuit.

He indicated that the unit is comprised of personnel who know how to find evidence and create cases to lock away perpetrators.

“We are ramping up efforts to reduce farm theft, and we are sending a message to the criminals [and] to the thieves who come and steal people’s yam, sweet paper, hot pepper, you are going to get caught and we are going to ensure you go to jail,” the Minister emphasised.

“Make sure you understand that when our farmers get up in the morning and put their knees on the ground and dig the yam hole, it is not for you to come and steal their produce,” he added.

The Minister said he will be working with local and international specialists to make sure that “we are not just locking up the small thieves but also the big thieves.” Mr. Charles Jr. explained.

“The cattle and goats that you are stealing, you aren’t just selling it to your community. We know who you are selling it to, and we are going to be very patient, we are going to be very quiet. So, when we come for you, you won’t even know until you are up behind bars. This is your last warning,” he emphasised.

The St. Ann Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show was held under the theme ‘Promoting Agricultural Sustainability Through Vertical Integration’.

It featured displays by farmers from across the parish, a farm queen competition, youth in agriculture, champion farmers and more.

The show was organised by the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS), in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) and other partners.