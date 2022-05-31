UWI Int’l Conference Explores Relationship Between People And Plants

The 2022 International Joint Conference of the Society for Economic Botany (SEB) and the International Society of Ethnobiology (ISE), (SEB-ISE Jamaica 2022) is being held from May 29 to June 2.

The opening ceremony for the five-day event took place on Sunday (May 29) at host institution, the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona Campus, St. Andrew, and online.

The conference will host up to 140 delegates in-person and 60 virtually.

It will explore the relationships between people and plants within the context of eight of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs).

These are No Poverty, Zero Hunger, Good Health and Well-being, Gender, Climate Action, Life Below Water, Life on Land, Peace Justice, and Strong Institutions.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., said the conference is timely “particularly as we grapple with the most important issue for the globe right now, which is food security.”

“Plant health is a fundamental pillar for achieving the level of production and productivity that is needed for national and global food security,” he added.

The Minister noted that the discussions surrounding clean seed technology are critical to establishing the best mechanism or formulation for sustainability.

“Resilience and sustainability require the kind of conversations you are having here in economic botany, and how we are going to truly ensure that we are using plants and understanding all of the forensics and economics that are expressed and come from an appreciation of how exactly to relate to plants,” Mr. Charles said.

Pro-Vice Chancellor and Principal, UWI Mona Campus, Professor Dale Webber, who welcomed the delegates, said the conference will bring together Jamaican, regional, and international community members, scholars, academics, and entrepreneurs to explore some of the most critical challenges currently facing the society.

“It is an exciting time to come together to navigate the social changes, amid a larger national, regional and global wave of transformation,” he noted.

“I strongly urge you to use the opportunity to explore the social and educational benefits and the valuable insights derived from the conference proceedings,” Professor Webber added.