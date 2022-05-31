Jamaicans To Benefit From Mobile Justice Unit Visits

The Legal Aid Council (LAC) is inviting Jamaicans to come out and access its services through Mobile Justice Unit visits across the island, during June.
In 2017, the Ministry of Justice, through the LAC, launched the Mobile Justice Unit initiative, which is intended to improve legal representation for vulnerable persons in marginalised and deep rural communities.
Executive Director of the Council, Dian Watson, said Mobile Justice Units have visited every parish since the start of the year.
“Persons who come to the Mobile Justice Units can access legal advice and information in relation to land matters, divorce and any legal matter those persons may want advice on,” she said.
Services, including legal assignment for criminal matters, are also facilitated by the Units.
“We [additionally] facilitate referrals for civil matters and assist persons with expungement,” Mrs. Watson said.
Visits will begin on June 2 at the Justice Centre in St. Thomas, while the next day, June 3 will see the Unit visiting the Justice Centre in St. James.
On June 6, persons living in Hanover can visit the Justice Centre to access the Unit, and on June 8, the Justice Centre in Westmoreland will host the engagement.
“On June 9 we will be at the Trelawny Justice Centre and on June 10 we will be in May Pen at the Clarendon Justice Centre; on June 14, the Manchester Justice Centre; June 15, Denham Town Justice Centre; June 16, the St. Elizabeth Justice Centre in Santa Cruz; and on June 21, the St. Ann Justice Centre,” Mrs. Watson further advised.
Visits are also slated for Tower Hill in Kingston on June 22; the Justice Centre in St. Mary on June 23; and the Portland and August Town Justice Centres on June 24.
All services offered by the units are free of cost. For more information, persons can call 876-948-6999.