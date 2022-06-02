Revenue Of $26 Million From Electronic Traffic Tickets

Between December 30, 2021, and April 22, 2022, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) issued 20,392 electronic tickets, of which 7,678 were paid, generating revenue of over $26 million.
This was disclosed by Minister of National Security and Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, during his contribution to the 2022/23 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on June 1.
“So, the investment has a high rate of return. It won’t continue at this high rate forever, as when they (the motorists) start behaving themselves it will go down,” Dr. Chang said.
The pilot of the new electronic traffic ticket management system (TTMS) was launched on December 30, 2021, with 100 handheld devices.
The Minster noted that before the implementation of the new traffic ticketing system, there were up to 340,000 tickets within the court system that could not be accounted for.
“Therefore, no warrants could be issued because nobody was sure if [the tickets] were paid or unpaid. That’s the sort of backlog we had. The Ministry sought and acquired personnel [and we] cleared all of them,” Dr. Chang said.
“Now we have put in place a new system… and the police officers like it… . They enjoy writing the ticket because nobody can challenge them about anything. They clock it in, and it goes into the tax office, and they are finished,” he added.
An electronic warrant feature to support the efficient use of the TTMS in the Courts was also developed.
Additional handheld devices will be procured this year to expand the pilot island-wide.
“I expect the public to see highly visible results before the busy Christmas period,” Dr. Chang said.