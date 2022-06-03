Private Sector A Critical Partner In Growth Of Dairy Industry – Minister Charles Jr.

Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., has hailed the private sector as a critical partner in the expansion of the local dairy industry.

He noted that entities such as Serge Island and Trade Winds Citrus Limited (Tru Juice), are “playing their part in driving the industry to regain the pride of place that it once held in Jamaica’s agriculture and food processing sectors”.

Speaking at a World Milk Day event at the Tulloch Primary School in Bog Walk, St. Catherine on Wednesday (June 1), the Minister cited investment of $200 million by Tru Juice in the development of a new dairy farm, which will see the company expanding its herd size to a total of 3,000 cattle.

The Minister is encouraging even greater investments in the dairy industry, which, he noted, has experienced a “sharp decline” over the years.

At its peak in the 1980s, Jamaica’s milk production was estimated to be 38 million litres annually, with more than 600 farmers and 14,000 breeding animals.

Production has dropped steadily over the years, with only 11.3 million litres of milk produced in 2021.

Additionally, the national herd has declined from more than 75,000 cows to fewer than 7,000 cows, and the number of dairy farmers reduced from 600 to just over 100.

Jamaica’s per-capita milk consumption represents approximately 53 per cent of the recommended amount by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

“What this means is that there is enormous potential for us… . It is a positive challenge for us to see it as an imperative to increase the volume of milk produced annually to satisfy local demand,” the Minister said.

World Milk Day is observed annually to highlight the importance of the dairy industry in the world.

Each year, to mark the occasion, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries selects one primary or high school to promote milk consumption among the student population.

The selection of Tulloch Primary School was significant as the Tulloch Estate was one of the largest dairy farms in Jamaica.

Students were engaged through several creative activities such as a dairy poster and jingle and poem competitions, which culminated in a showcase and prize-giving ceremony.