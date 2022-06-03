JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus
Photo of the day
Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (right) and Managing Director, Trade Winds Citrus Limited (Tru Juice), Peter McConnell (second from right), engage with students of Tulloch Primary School in Bog Walk, St. Catherine, after presenting them with boxes of milk. Occasion was a World Milk Day event at the school on Wednesday, June 1.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Finance & Public Service
Coronavirus
June 3, 2022
NIDS
June 3, 2022
Education
June 3, 2022
JIS radio
June 2, 2022
GOJ News | Presented by: Anjuii James Sawyers
June 2, 2022
GOJ News | Presented by: Lorraine Mendez
June 2, 2022
House Matters | Presented by: Andrae Palmer
Get the facts